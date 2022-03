Fion

Pair Of Brown Rattan Effect Barstools With Arms

£199.97 £179.97

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

Scandi inspired, lightweight and elegant barstool Crafted from high quality faux rattan designed to withstand the test of time Perfect for contemporary and mid-century modern style decor Featuring slim black metal legs for a sleek look Tightly woven and curved seat provides comfort Assembly required