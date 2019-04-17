Packable Down Padded Pants
$56.88
Fabric: Shell-100% Nylon, Lining-100% Polyester, 90% goose down, 10% feather. 02 Lining--Nylon Taffeta, Filled with 75% duck down, 25% feather. Machine Washable, Hand Wash . Pull On closure . Note: 02 has no packable bag. High waisted, elastic waist with drawstring, it is adjustable, easy to put on and take off. Multi-pockets: 3 pockets, two slant pockets at front by zipper closure, one hip pockets by snap closure, enough room for daily life and outdoor activities. Patchwork design, gurantee enough goose down velet was filled, and the velet won't come out. Straight leg design and lightweight, not puffy, it won't make you feel you are swollen. US size, Please check detailed size info in before order. Thanks. If you like slim fit, please choose one size smaller. If you like loose or regular fit, please choose your normal size.