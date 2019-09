A New Day

Packable Boater Hat

$12.99 $10.39

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Protect your face from harmful rays in style with this Packable Boater Hat from A New Day™. Its flexible construction makes it easy to pack away in a suitcase, and its wide black ribbon with bow detail adds a touch of feminine flair. As practical as it is pretty, this women's sun hat is an easy way to pull any ensemble together.