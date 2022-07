Urban Outfitters

Pacific Strappy Platform Heel

$59.00

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 66832189; Color Code: 040 Groove from day to night in the Pacific heels from Urban Outfitters, designed in a flared silhouette with a platform heel. Strappy upper features a lace closure that wraps around the ankle. Content + Care - Polyurethane, rubber - Spot clean - Imported Size + Fit - True to size