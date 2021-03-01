Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Mau House
Oyster Bottle Opener
$50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Coming Soon
Bronze bottle opener in the shape of an oyster! Created with lost-wax casting methods. Polished antique finish. Approx. 2" x 3"
Need a few alternatives?
Mau House
Oyster Bottle Opener
BUY
$50.00
Coming Soon
Briiith
Ocean Soap Dish Tray
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
Crow Canyon Home Store
Enamelware Storage Bowls, 3 Piece
BUY
$32.99
Amazon
Yundu
Ceramic Pasta Bowl, Set Of 2
BUY
$28.80
Amazon
More from Mau House
Mau House
Oyster Bottle Opener
BUY
$50.00
Coming Soon
More from Kitchen
Mau House
Oyster Bottle Opener
BUY
$50.00
Coming Soon
Briiith
Ocean Soap Dish Tray
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
Crow Canyon Home Store
Enamelware Storage Bowls, 3 Piece
BUY
$32.99
Amazon
Yundu
Ceramic Pasta Bowl, Set Of 2
BUY
$28.80
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted