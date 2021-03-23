Waterstones

Own It!: How Our Generation Can Invest Our Way To A Better Future (paperback)

Are you young and feeling left behind financially? It doesn't have to be this way. The UK's leading millennial money expert, Iona Bain, is on a mission to help young people own their futures, once and for all. Low wages, high house prices, zero reward for saving and the catastrophic fallout from Covid-19... young people have had a rough ride. But we have a choice. We can sleepwalk into a poorer future - or we can transform our prospects by embracing the power of investing. Iona is here to demystify savings, pensions and investing for a new generation. Whether it's robo-advisers or auto-enrolment, green investing or forex on Instagram, Iona will break down what it all means so YOU can take charge of your long-term finances. In this fun, wise and incredibly helpful book, Iona explains why investing matters. She also shows you how to get your basic finances right, save for your first home and make your pension socially responsible. You'll find out all about the rewards and risks of online investing, from sexy stockpicking apps to digital wealth managers, and learn how to manage your long-term finances so you can avoid major mistakes and achieve your goals. Investing often gets a bad rep thanks to the Wolf of Wall Street, social media scams and high-rolling money men. In fact, investing has never been more accessible, more interesting - and more important. It's the single biggest thing that we can do to change our lives, and society, for the better. So what are you waiting for? Let's start owning it!