Ancient Greek Sandals

Owl-embossed Charm Metal Anklet

£50.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Ancient Greek Sandals' gold-tone metal anklet is sure to become a go-to accessory during the summer season. The chunky curb chain suspends an owl-embossed charm and a pendant accented with the label's iconic wing motif framed by foliage. Showcase it in full beneath a fluid midi dress.