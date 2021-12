Loeffler Randall

Owen Gingham Hiking Boot

$450.00 $270.00

Buy Now Review It

At Loeffler Randall

Chunky platform hiking boot in black and tan gingham print fabric and black Italian leather. Features all over water-resistant finish, round toe, and sport logo. Pulls on and ties with organic cotton laces. This bootie has a Vibram® outsole, which is engineered for quality and comfort with traction optimized for unstable terrain. 1.5 inch heel.