Aerie

Oversized Varsity Cardigan

$59.95 $41.96

Buy Now Review It

At Aerie

Finally it's here: the cardi you can wear with anything. Soft, knitted yarn (the best for anything and everything) Button closure (you've got options: wear closed, or wear open and show off your layers!) Front pockets (for sunshine, and anything else) Style: 9492-2506 | Color: 286