Arket

Oversized Twill Blazer

£150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

Sewn from Italian viscose twill with a touch of stretch, this oversized blazer has a smooth feel. With a fully lined silhouette, it closes with a single button at front and features two flap pockets at front and a single welt pocket on the chest. The vent at centre back grants freedom of movement. Part of a suit