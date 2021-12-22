United States
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Oversized T-shirt In Cut-about Mono Stripe
$20.00
At ASOS
SIZE & FIT Model wears: UK 18/ EU 46/ US 14 Model's height: 176cm/5'9.5” LOOK AFTER ME Machine wash according to instructions on care labels ABOUT ME Soft, breathable jersey We are a proud member of the Better Cotton Initiative Better Cotton is sourced via a Mass-Balance supply system Main: 100% Cotton.
More from ASOS DESIGN Curve
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Asos Design Curve Botanical Tiger Double Breasted Shirt & Pants Pajama Set In...
$50.00ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Asos Design Curve Roll Neck Top With Long Sleeves In Swirl Print - Part Of A Set
$26.00ASOS