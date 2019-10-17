Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Ellesse
Oversized Padded Jacket
$119.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Feel the benefit Padded lining Drawstring hood Zip fastening Functional pockets Adjustable hem Oversized fit Designed to look baggy Exclusive to ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Addition Elle
Double Breasted Wool-blend Coat
$149.00
$99.00
from
Addition Elle
BUY
Bagatelle
Faux Shearling Lined Parka Jacket
$79.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Weekday
Mario Coat
£135.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Vintage
Vintage 60s Purple Button Down Scalloped Detail Coat
£75.00
from
Rokit
BUY
More from Ellesse
Ellesse
Tape Sandals
$75.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Ellesse
Detta Track Pant Light Blue
£40.00
from
Ellesse
BUY
Ellesse
Pomum Bikini Top Multi
£20.00
from
Ellesse
BUY
Ellesse
Malus Bikini Pant Multi
£12.00
from
Ellesse
BUY
More from Outerwear
promoted
Mango
Pockets Leather Jacket
$249.99
from
Mango
BUY
VITALSIGN
Pink Quilted Jacket With Unbalanced Pocket
$166.00
$139.00
from
W Concept
BUY
Boon The Dress
Caramel Faux Fur Coat
$259.00
$149.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Addition Elle
Double Breasted Wool-blend Coat
$149.00
$99.00
from
Addition Elle
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted