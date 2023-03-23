Prada

Oversized Nappa Leather Bomber Jacket

$9100.00

At Prada

Intimacy and detachment, protection and expression interact in a rich contrast of semantics, colors, and materials. With an oversized, enveloping design that emphasizes streetwear volumes, this soft nappa leather bomber jacket is treated by hand for a shiny, vintage effect and comes in a series of intense, vivid colors. Reinterpreted in a conceptual way, the iconic Prada triangle becomes a structural element of the garment, turning into a pouch applied on the sleeve and decorated with the enameled metal logo. Product code: 58A079_1ZFE_F0002 Lined Padded with wadding Oversized fit Center front zipper closure Knit collar Straight sleeve with ribbed knit cuffs Patch pockets Knit belt Enameled metal triangle logo Triangle pouch with logo on the sleeve Height: 65cm The model is 180 cm tall and wears a size 38 - S