H&M

Oversized Lyocell Trenchcoat

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

CONSCIOUS. Calf-length, oversized trenchcoat in Tencel® lyocell twill. Collar, snap fasteners at front, and extended shoulder tabs with snap fasteners. Adjustable tab at cuffs with snap fastener, removable tie belt at waist, and front pockets with flap and snap fasteners. Semi-attached yoke and vent at back with tab and snap fastener. Lined.