& Other Stories

Oversized Double Breasted Padded Shoulder Blazer

$179.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Oversized double breasted blazer finished with padded puff shoulders and gold-tone button closures. Recycled polyester Large side slits Duo welt pockets Length of blazer: 74.5cm / 29.3" (Size S) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / S We teamed up with Danish designer Brøgger, on this co-lab collection of feminine tailoring and power-pieces vibing with '80s overtones.