Lucky Brand

Oversized Distressed Plaid Shirt

$89.50

Buy Now Review It

At Lucky Brand

No cool-weather wardrobe is complete without this cotton plaid shirt. Designed with a distressed, curved hem, this oversized style can be layered over a graphic tee for an effortlessly laid-back look. Button-down with spread collar Long sleeves Button cuffs Chest patch pocket Style: 7W46548