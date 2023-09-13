VITENZI

Oversized Cat Eye Sunglasses Barletta

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Create or manage registry Fit & style UV 400 Protection - VITENZI Lenses Are 400UV Rated Blocking 100% of Both UVA and UVB Radiation. UV400 Rated Eyewear Are Essential to Protecting Your Eyes Against UV Damage. HD Lens - HD Vision Sun Glasses for Maximum Clarity While Reducing Glare, Restores True Colors, Eliminate Reflected Light and Scattered Light UV 400 Flash Coating: Provides Superior Clarity, Ultra Scratch-resistant, Blocks 100% of UVB and UVA Rays by Ensuring No Light Below Wavelength of 400 Nanometers Reach Your Eyes Move Freely - These Cateye Frames Are Comfortable, Made with Ultra-light Materials, Shatterproof Lenses and All Edges Are Smoothed and Polished Ideal for Outdoors - VITENZI Sunglasses Are The Perfect Choice for Outdoor Sports and Activities Such as Cycling, Driving, Shopping, Traveling, Hiking And Are Suitable as a High Fashion Accessory and Daily Wear All Year Round