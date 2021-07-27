Mango

Oversize Denim Jacket

100% Cotton. Denim fabric. Oversize design. Medium design. Lapel-collar. Long sleeve with buttoned cuffs. Elastic hem. Button fastening on the front section. Two side pockets. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibres or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection.