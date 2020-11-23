Rools

Over Sink Dish Drying Rack

£17.94 £16.15

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

[High Quality and Safety Material] Our sink dish drying rack is made of high quality materials, 304 stainless steel and FDA rubber grade soft silicon. [Multifunctional] Our Roll Up Dish Drainer is multifunctional design. Used to air dry washing dishes, used as fruit and vegetable drainage or used as heat-resistant trivet on the work surface. [Space Saving and Practical] Dish drying rack with the roll-up design, it is easy to open if necessary. It can save space when you don't need to dry dishes. Each of the stainless steel tubes can be pulled out of the silicone lid and the rack can be adjusted for special use. [Long Lasting and Durable]This kitchen drying rack can safely bear the weight of upto 44 pounds and can also act as a cooling mat with heat resistance up to 230 ℃ [Size] 47x36 CM. Our dish drainer goes well with most of the European kitchen sink. If you are unsure of the size of the kitchen sink, please measure it before placing your order.