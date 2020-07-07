Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Urban Outfitters
Oval Mirror
£55.00
£38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Retro-inspired mirror to add a boho vibe to any space. Features a rounded silhouette. Topped with floral detailing.
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Barkley Storage Shelf
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Barrel Shower Caddy
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Wicker Corner Hamper
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Oval Mirror
£55.00
£38.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted