Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTotes
Zara

Oval Leather Shopper

$199.00
At Zara
Leather shopper bag available in multiple colors: ecru and black. Oval shape in soft leather. Shoulder strap. Lined interior. Zip closure.Height x Length x Width 9.8 x 7.5 x 3.5 inches (25 x 48.5 x 9 cm)
Featured in 1 story
20 Non-Backpacks To Bring Back To School With You
by Eliza Huber