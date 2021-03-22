Outward Hound

Outward Hound Fun Feeder Dog Bowl Slow Feeder Stop Bloat For Dogs

PROMOTES FUN HEALTHY EATING - Fun Feeder Slo-Bowls help dogs eat up to 10X slower IMPROVES DIGESTION - These dog bowls naturally improve digestion by allowing dogs to forage for their food through the fun patterns and mazes VETERINARIAN RECOMMENDED -Vets recommend Fun Feeder Slo-Bowls to aid in digestion and help prevent bloat.Lead free NON SLIP BASE & FOOD SAFE MATERIALS - Fun Feeder Slo-Bowls won't slip or slide & are made with food-safe materials that are BPA, PVC & Phthalate free. Made with high-quality, food-safe ABS plastic PROPER PORTIONS- The Large Fun Feeder Slo-Bowl holds up to 4 cups of dry kibble, the Small holds 2 cups & the X-Small holds 3/4 cup. All Fun Feeders work great for dry or wet food diets Why do dogs feel like eating has to be a race? We have no idea, but we solved the problem anyway. Featuring meal-lengthening ridges and mazes, Fun Feeders keep pups engaged for up to 10x longer at chow time, which improves digestion while helping furry friends eat at a fun, healthy pace! Available in 3 unique colors and designs, the Fun Feeder also features a slip-resistant base to prevent sliding and food spillage. Fun Feeders are top rack dishwasher safe, BPA, PVC & phthalate free, and available in mini (2 cups) and regular (4 cups) sizes. Go beyond the bowl!