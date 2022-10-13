Outré

Outre Wrap Ponytail Pretty Quick Kinky Straight 24″ (1)

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

Made with Premium Synthetic Fiber Great for High & Low Ponytails Salon style Wrap Ponytail Quick and Easy Styling Soft Feel & Natural Luster Outre Wrap Ponytail Pretty Quick Kinky Straight 24" KEY FEATURES Made with Premium Synthetic Fiber Great for High & Low Ponytails Salon style Wrap Ponytail Bulk-Free Ponytail Base Quick and Easy Styling Lightweight Soft Feel & Natural Luster