Outdoor Wicker Bistro Rattan Chair Set

❤ Outdoor & Indoor-Thickly Cushioned Wicker Patio Set Chairs For Maximum Comfort, Outdoor Bistro Set Gives You A Excellent Seating Experience.Our Garden Outdoor Conversation Set have strong feet to protect your floor and increase the stability of your furniture. Rattan Chair Dimension: 23" x 23" X 33 (L X W X H),Table Dimension: 16" x 16" x 16” (L X W X H) ❤Easy & Quick Assemble-This Patio Furniture Set Comes With All Hardware & Necessary Tools. Follow The Instruction, You Can Easily And Quickly Assemble The Patio Chair Set.The patio set is perfect for a small backyard or balcony, and serves as a relaxing place to enjoy time outdoors. ❤ Wide Applications-The cushions of the patio bistro set use a high-density rebound sponge to give you a comfortable sitting feel.The patio set is simple and stylish,it will be perfect for decorating your yard, poolside, balcony, patio and home.Outdoor set features and elegant glass top side table perfect for a couple glasses of wine or the morning coffee and newspaper. ❤Comfortable & Convenient-The table in the patio set is made of high-quality tempered glass for drinks, food and any beautiful decorations.Our Outdoor Patio Wicker Sets all kinds of outdoors. Style and settings, convenient storage, save space.This patio set is designed to be modern and stylish with a low-maintenance feature. ❤Sturdy & Durable-This patio furniture set is made with a powder-coated steel frame and all-weather PE rattan wicker for a comfortable experience.The wicker of the Outdoor furniture set is sturdy but also very light. The seat cushion of this patio Conversation Set can be removed for easy cleaning. Warm tips and precautions: A-Please Don't tighten anything until the patio set is fully assembled B-Our digital images are as accurate as possible, however, photo taking condition and different monitors may cause image color to vary slightly, and it is normal. C-When you try to install the furniture, try to line the hole together in all side, do not over tight one hole, then try to tight it slowly in each side. Perfect in details: 1 x Tempered Glass Top Coffee Table 2 x Rattan Chair 2 x Thick Cushion Rattan Chair Dimension: L23" * W23" * H33” Table Dimension: L16" * W16" * H16” Ship In One Mail Box Excellent Quality: Ⅰ-The patio conversation set is hand-woven using extra-large wicker fiber making for heavier and more substantial seating than typical outdoor wicker pieces. Ⅱ- Our wicker patio chairs set is good for both indoor and outdoor use. Ⅲ-Our wicker chair set features modern designs and is constructed of high-quality reinforced metal materials that are ensured to have good capacity for a long Outdoor Rattan Conversation Sets Wicker Furniture Garden Outdoor Patio Chair Wicker Furniture Rattan Conversation Sets Garden Outdoor Wicker Chair Rattan Conversation Sets.