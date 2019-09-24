Our Gift Set for active people who love to get outdoors includes a full size Solar Goo for sun protection, Skin Repair for after sun care, Lavender Rosemary Shave & Shampoo Bar so you can freshen up after a day on the trail, and Double Mint Castile Soap for your all-in-one cleaning needs.
Our 100% All Natural Green Goo Camping First Aid Kit is made from plant-based ingredients without harsh chemicals! Pain Relief with arnica helps relieves muscle pain and inflammation. Bugs Be Gone safely repels bugs and sanitizes. Sportsman Goo is your ˜first aid on the go™ for your backpack with easy application. First Aid helps with wounds, cuts, scrapes, sunburns, and itching from insect bites and poison ivy. Cool Mint Lip Balm nourishes and hydrates dry, chapped lips.
1% of all sales goes to Summit for Soldiers: Therapy through Outdoor Adventures.