SOREL

Out ‘n About Plus Conquest

$129.95

The chic outdoor style of the SOREL® Out 'N About™ Plus Conquest sneaker boot will have you ready for those cold winter days in the city. Upper made of waterproof full grain leather (Elk and Black colors) or waterproof suede (Quarry and Natural Tan colors). Faux-fur collar (Quarry, Black, and Elk colors) or felt collar (Natural Tan color). Seam-sealed waterproof construction keeps out the wet elements for a dry and comfortable foot environment. Lace-up closure. Microfleece lining for a warm and comfortable interior fit. Removable EVA footbed with a microfleece topcover for excellent underfoot comfort. Vulcanized rubbed midsole for added underfoot support and shock absorption. Vulcanized rubber outsole with a herringbone pattern provides stable traction on wet surfaces. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 12 oz