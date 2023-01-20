Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 76612159; Color Code: 012 Romantic Corset by Out From Under in a luxe lace fabrication. Features a sweetheart neckline with straps, a hook and eye closure to front, a structured panel bodice and a cut-out cropped hem. Exclusive to UO. Content + Care - 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane - Hand wash - Imported Out From Under Cozy up in intimate lounge wear from UO’s exclusive Out From Under label that's so fashion-forward, you’ll want to wear it out.