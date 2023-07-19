Julia Armfield

Our Wives Under The Sea (paperback)

£9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Waterstones

When Leah finally returns after a deep sea mission that ended in catastrophe, her wife Miri knows that something is wrong. Whatever happened in that vessel stranded on the ocean floor, Leah has carried part of it with her, onto dry land and into their home. As Miri searches for answers to her wife's altered state, she must face the possibility that the woman she loves is slipping from her grasp.