Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Rejina Pyo
Our Favourite Picks From The Net-a-porter Sale
£225.00
£157.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Fleece With Stretch Long-sleeve Top
$30.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Carhartt
Workwear Pocket Henley Shirt
C$37.99
from
Amazon
BUY
J.Crew
Tissue Turtleneck
$36.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds Softknit Long Sleeve Crew Neck Top
$34.00
from
QVC
BUY
More from Rejina Pyo
Rejina Pyo
Lyn Asymmetric Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
£770.00
£462.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Rejina Pyo
Lyn Asymmetric Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
$770.00
$462.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Rejina Pyo
Murphy Mohair Cardigan
$735.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Rejina Pyo
Nane Bag
£304.29
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Tops
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Fleece With Stretch Long-sleeve Top
$30.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Reformation
Cielo Open-back Silk-charmeuse Top
$148.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Rokit
Vintage 1980s Sweet Baby Jane Striped Prairie Blouse
£20.00
from
Rokit
BUY
Isabel Marant Étoile
Valda Ruffled Cotton-voile Blouse
£240.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted