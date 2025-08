Loopha

Oud + Amber Hand + Body Powder Wash

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Loopha

Product Details Wear it as a handkerchief, tie it onto a tote, wrap it around your wrist... trust us, you'll never tire of the ways to wear this timeless bandana. 21 7/10"L x 21 7/10"W. Cotton. Do Well: made from organic cotton that is grown without chemical fertilizers and pesticides from untreated, nongenetically modified seeds. Machine wash. Import. Item F2308 HOW TO STYLE IT