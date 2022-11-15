Ottolenghi Test Kitchen

Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things

Bring an Ottolenghi twist to every mealtime with the new book in the bestselling Ottolenghi Test Kitchen series. Ottolenghify every meal. Yotam Ottolenghi and his superteam are back, with flexible, flavour-packed dishes that all lend a little something to the next meal. It's harissa butter on a roasted mushroom, then tossed with steamed veg or stuffed into a baked potato. It's tamarind dressing on turmeric fried eggs, then drizzled over a steak the next day. Extra Good Things is rounded off with a chapter on the 'one basics' of desserts for you to perfect and then adapt with your favourite flavour combinations, such as 'one basic mousse' transformed into coffee mousse with tahini fudge. This is playing it forward, Ottolenghi style, filling your cupboards with adaptable homemade ingredients to add some oomph to every mealtime. Industry Reviews Praise for Ottolenghi Test Kitchen Shelf Love- 'I absolutely love this book!' - Nigella Lawson 'You could cook out of this for years and never eat a dull meal.' - Diana Henry, Telegraph 'In this guide to making the most of what you have, it's inspiration that shines, rather than fancy ingredients.' - Observer Books of the Year