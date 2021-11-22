booktopia

This is Ottolenghi, unplugged. The Ottolenghi Test Kitchen team takes you on a journey through your kitchen cupboards, creating inspired recipes using humble ingredients. Relaxed, flexible home cooking from Yotam Ottolenghi and his superteam. Whether they're conjuring up new recipes or cooking for themselves at home, the Ottolenghi Test Kitchen team do what we all do: they raid their kitchens. But then, they turn whatever they find into approachable creations with an 'Ottolenghi' twist. This instinct is in perfect sync with recent times, when we've all been standing in front of our kitchen shelves, our cupboards and our fridges, wondering what to cook with what we've got; how to put a can of chickpeas or a bag of frozen peas to good use, instead of taking an extra trip to the shops. For the first time, the team welcome us into their creative space. These dishes pack all the punch and edge we expect from Ottolenghi, but offer more flexibility to make them our own, using what we've got to hand. There's the ultimate guide to creamy dreamy hummus, a one-pan route to confit tandoori chickpeas and a tomato salad that rules them all. This book is all about feeding ourselves and our families with less stress and less fuss, but with all the 'wow' of an Ottolenghi meal. It's a notebook to scribble on and add to, to take its ethos and absolutely make it your own. This is how to cook, the OTK way. About the Authors Noor Murad is a Bahraini-born chef whose international work experience eventually brought her to the Ottolenghi family in 2016. She has since developed recipes for the books Falastin and OttolenghiFLAVOUR, as well as for Ottolenghi's Masterclass series and other online Ottolenghi publications. Her Bahraini roots have a strong influence on her cooking, with Arabic, Persian and Indian flavours making a prominent appearance in her recipes. Yotam Ottolenghi is the restaurateur and chef-patron of the four London-based Ottolenghi delis, as well as the NOPI and ROVI restaurants. He is the author of seven best-selling cookery books. Amongst several prizes, Ottolenghi SIMPLE won the National Book Award and was selected as best book of the year by the New York Times. Yotam has been a weekly columnist for the Saturday Guardian for over thirteen years and is a regular contributor to the New York Times. His commitment to the championing of vegetables, as well as ingredients once seen as ‘exotic’, has led to what some call ‘The Ottolenghi effect’. This is shorthand for the creation of a meal which is full of colour, flavour, bounty and sunshine. Yotam lives in London with his family.