Otto Pedestal Accent Table, Mint

$198.00 $158.40

Buy Now Review It

Otto Pedestal Accent Table, Mint: Our shapely lacquer table is a clean and modern standout. Stack it with books, frames or décor to create a statement space next to your sofa or chair. Now House by Jonathan Adler introduces smart new decorative accessories, furniture, rugs, bedding and more – all designed to make living an effortless (and ever-chic) pursuit. With styles ranging from mid-century to ultra-modern, you’ll never run out of ways to wow. It’s what’s new, it’s what’s now. Now House by Jonathan Adler: Smile, you’re home.