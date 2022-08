Reformation

Orzo Linen Two Piece

$248.00 $148.80

Buy Now Review It

At Reformation

Meant for each other. The Orzo is a two piece set that features an adjustable halter, crop top and a midi length skirt with a button front. The top has a smocked back bodice with a center back zipper and a sweetheart neckline. It gives you a little shape in the areas where you might want it.