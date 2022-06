Sheridan

Ortiz Square Cushion

$89.99 $53.99

Buy Now Review It

At Sheridan

Modern, curving, soft abstract shapes are embroidered upon the face of the Ortiz cushion. In seasonal colours, it makes a bold statement to your living space or bedroom. Fibre Content: Front: 70% viscose/30% linen; Embroidery:100% polyester Fill:100% Polyester Designed in: Australia Made in: China