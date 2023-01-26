Pascale Monvoisin

Orso 9-karat Gold, Turquoise And Diamond Single Hoop Earring

$290.70

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes When it comes to Pascale Monvoisin's pieces, it's the imperfections that make them so special - each gemstone is hand-selected by the designer herself for its natural beauty. This 'Orso' single hoop earring is crafted from 9-karat gold and strung with a pretty turquoise stone that's dotted with an illuminating diamond.