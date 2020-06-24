United States
ORS Monoi Oil
Ors Monoi Oil Anti Breakage Fortifying Shampoo
$18.99
ORS Monoi Oil Anti-Breakage Fortifying Shampoo features healthy Omega 3 and 6 plus antioxidants to help protect hair from breakage. Our exclusive ORS Monoi Oil, sulfate-free formula gently cleanses to effectively remove product build-up and strengthen the hair to defend against future breakage. Penetrating micro-oils restore hair with intense moisture, Add Shine and body. Great for detangling.