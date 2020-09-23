Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Orrie Barrel Chair
$1140.00
$620.00
Buy Now
Review It
At AllModern
Petite barrel chair with a fresh modern perspective
Need a few alternatives?
Article.
Bamba Pouf
$350.00
$199.00
from
Article.
BUY
Cost Plus World Market
Green Horizontal Channel Back Zoe Loveseat
$499.99
$199.99
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
Wayfair Basics
Ochlocknee Vinyl Task Chair
$164.72
$75.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Crate and Barrel
Libby Cane Dining Chair
$399.00
$339.15
from
Crate and Barrel
BUY
More from Furniture
Dotted Line
Bamboo Entryway 8 Pair Shoe Rack
$96.99
$51.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Upper Squareu2122
Hoxton Ergonomic Task Chair
$466.00
$235.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Willa Arlo Interiors
Jamiya Coffee Table
£233.00
£157.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Symple Stuff
Adjustable Standing Desk Converter
$107.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted