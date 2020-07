Orly

Orly Nail Lacquer Breathable – Sunkissed – #2010010

$8.50

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Orly Breathable Treatment + Color is an all-in-one longer-lasting formula that is designed for stronger, healthier looking nails. Infused with Argan Oil, Pro Vitamin B% + Vitamin C, this 13-free Breathable formula prevents chipping and peeling with NO basecoat or topcoat required.@generated