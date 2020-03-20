Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Coach
Originals Runway Leather Crossbody Bag
$325.00
$243.75
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Originals Runway Leather Crossbody Bag
Need a few alternatives?
Botkier
Cobble Hill Leather Crossbody Bag
$198.00
$89.10
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
$129.00
$58.05
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Boohoo
Chevron Quilted Body Bag
£16.00
£12.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
The Marc Jacobs
The Pillow Bag
£403.23
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Coach
Coach
For Men Eau De Toilette Spray
$54.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Coach
Citysole Court Sneaker
$150.00
from
Coach
BUY
Coach
Bowery Bootie
$225.00
$112.50
from
Coach
BUY
Coach
Collectible Horseshoe Signature Charm
$55.00
from
Coach
BUY
More from Cross-Body
Botkier
Cobble Hill Leather Crossbody Bag
$198.00
$89.10
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
$129.00
$58.05
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Rosantica
Fatalina Mini Satin Shoulder Bag
£295.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Boohoo
Chevron Quilted Body Bag
£16.00
£12.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted