Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Cole Haan
Øriginalgrand Platform Wingtip Oxford
$190.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cole Haan
Need a few alternatives?
COS ATELIER
The Metallic Loafers
BUY
$225.00
COS
ASOS DESIGN
Stanford Smart Mid Heeled Loafers In Yellow Snake
BUY
£13.50
£30.00
ASOS
DUNE LONDON
Geeno Loafer
BUY
£95.00
Dune London
Arket
Leather Slip-on Loafers
BUY
£159.00
Arket
More from Cole Haan
Cole Haan
Øriginalgrand Platform Wingtip Oxford
BUY
$190.00
Cole Haan
Cole Haan
Zerogrand Sandal Ii
BUY
$114.95
$150.00
Zappos
Cole Haan
Vandam Sling Back Pump
BUY
$150.00
Cole Haan
Cole Haan
Grandpro Rally Canvas Penny Loafer
BUY
$39.97
$130.00
Cole Haan
More from Flats
JOURNEE Collection
Nysha Rhinestone Flats
BUY
$62.99
$89.99
Kohl's
Simon Miller
White Taffy Slides
BUY
$269.00
$390.00
SSENSE
J. Crew
Zoe Leather Ballet Flats
BUY
$128.00
J. Crew
Cole Haan
Øriginalgrand Platform Wingtip Oxford
BUY
$190.00
Cole Haan
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted