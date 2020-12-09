Tamagotchi

Original Tamagotchi – Majestic

The Original Tamagotchi digital pet you loved back in 1997 is back with the original programming! Feed it, turn lights on/off, play with it, give it medicine, flush after it’s used the bathroom, check its health and discipline your Tamagotchi if he bothers you when he’s happy, fed and all cleaned up Includes Character game where you have to guess which way the Tamagotchi will move next! Raise your Tamagotchi from egg to child to Adult and how you take care of it will decide which of the 7 Adults you’ll get Comes with 1 Tamagotchi on a chain to take with you everywhere! Battery (CR2032) included. For Ages 8+