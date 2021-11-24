Levi's

Original Sherpa Long Sleeve Trucker Jacket

$89.99 $58.99

At Target

Description With warm sherpa insulation and Levi's® distinctive style, this jacket is a staple you can depend on during those colder months. In 1873, Levi's ® invented the blue jean. What started as a piece of clothing for the American worker quickly became an icon of American style around the globe. And every Levi's ® style is crafted with the same high standard of craftsmanship and quality they've always been known for. Worn by everyone from miners and rebels to rockstars, Levi's ® aren't just made to be worn, but to be lived in, too.