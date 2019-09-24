Oatly

Original Oat Drink (pack Of 2)

$30.00

Essentially the same product as our organic oat drink, but enriched with vitamins and calcium. Oatly healthy oat enriched, added with vitamins and calcium, is an excellent alternative to milk. It is free of milk protein, lactose and soya. Oatly healthy oat enriched has a fat content of 1.5% and can be used in exactly the same way as our organic oat drink.The nutritional balance of oatly healthy oat enriched is excellentand it's rich in soluble oat fibres which can reduce raised cholesterol levels. Oatly oat drinks are made from the purest oats, one of the most nutritious foods you can eat, providing protein, carbohydrates, fibre and unsaturated fats. Oats provide more antioxidants and amino acids than any other cereal and are a good source of vitamins b and e plus iron and calcium. They also have a cholesterol lowering effect. Oatly oat drinks no only taste good but they'll help you feel good too.