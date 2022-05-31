GHD

Original Iv Hair Straightener

$220.00 $195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shaver Shop

Product features Optimum Styling Temperature of 185°C Any hotter damages the hair, any cooler and the result is compromised. Quick & Easy 30 second heat up time for quick and easy styling. Round Barrel For versatile, snag-free styling that's perfect for creating curls. Original Ceramic Heat Technology Ensuring shiny, sleek results and a long-lasting finish. Sleep Mode Automatic sleep mode after 30 minutes of non-use for complete peace of mind.