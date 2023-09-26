Baby Foot

Original Exfoliant Foot Peel

Details Benefits Removes dead skin cells from your feet Easy to use at home Makes your feet feel smooth and soft Features Formulated with 16 natural extracts to exfoliate and moisturize One Hour Formula Original Foot Peel since 1997 How To Use Cut along the dotted line, secure the foot with tape, wait for 1 hour, wash the gel off. Dead skin cells will start to peel between 3 - 7 days after your initial application. Do not force-ably remove the dead skin cells when peeling begins. It will exfoliate gently and naturally. In some instances the skin may become dry until the peeling begins. Should this occur, moisturize lightly and sparingly with an oil-free beauty care product. Peeling time may vary from person to person and can take up to 2 weeks to complete. Precautions: Do not use this product if you are pregnant or nursing. If you are a diabetic, consult with your physician. If you are allergic to any of the ingredients in this product (see the list of ingredients at the bottom of this package). If you have open sores on your feet, or other foot damage. If you are using any other foot products. Ingredients Water, Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Lactic Acid, Glycolic Acid, Arginine, Fragrance, Butylene Glycol, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Glucose, O-Cymen-5-Ol, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Oil, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Peel Oil, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Cymbopogon Schoenanthus Oil, Nasturtium Officinale Extract, Arctium Lappa Root Extract, Saponaria Officianalis Leaf Extract, Hedera Helix (Ivy) Extract, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf Extract, Citrus Medica Limonum (Lemon) Fruit Extract, Clematis Vitalba Leaf Extract, Spiraea Ulmaria Flower Extract, Equisetum Arvense Extract, Fucusvesiculosus Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Houttuynia Cordata Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose , Salicyclic Acid.