Sherpa

Original Deluxe Pet Carrier

Perfect for traveling in style and comfort by plane, car, for an adventure or just a trip to the vet. Patented spring wire frame allows the rear end of the carrier to be pushed down several inches to conform to under seat dimensions. Features include mesh windows for ventilation, top and side entry with locking zippers for safety, padded carrying strap with adjustable no-slip shoulder and a machine-washable faux lambskin liner. Has a rear pocket for convenient storage and seatbelt strap to help keep your pet safe. Approved for use on most airlines and included in an exclusive Guaranteed on Board program: Small is approved for American Airlines, AirTran Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines, U.S. Airways, United Airlines, Air Canada Airlines and West Jet Airlines. Medium is approved for American Airlines, United Airlines and Air Canada Airlines.