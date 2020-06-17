Kopari Beauty

Original Coconut Deodorant

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Kopari's Original Coconut Deodorant is a clean, vegan, non-toxic deodorant that really works! This aluminum and baking soda-free deodorant works with your body's natural functions to aid in odor reduction. Kopari's unique blend of coconut water, coconut oil and sage oil conditions and soothes even the most sensitive of underarms. It's like skincare for your pits! Never sticky, always awesome, it'll outlast your longest days and leave you smelling fresh, like sweet coconut.Kopari's 100% plant based active works with your body's natural functions to aid in odor reduction.