AMUR

Oriel Strapless Pleated Bustier Bridal Top

$298.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 67546671; Color Code: 011 A textural twist for the bride who loves to test tradition, pair this ruffled top with a sweeping skirt for your ceremony and style it with your favorite dark-wash denim for the post-wedding-day brunch the next day. Versatile and timeless, the AMUR Oriel Top is thoughtfully made to transcend time. Recycled polyester; full cupro lining Pleated bustier bridal top Back zipper Straight strapless neckline Professionally clean Imported Dimensions 45.5"L AMUR Created in New York City, AMUR is a clothing collection whose core values are woven into their very name, standing for: A Mindful Use of Resources. This brand believes great style does not have to come at the expense of our environment, and use sustainably sourced materials in the creation of their cool, contemporary and confident silhouettes.