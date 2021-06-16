Oribe

Oribe Obsessed Set

$49.00

Product Description Gold Lust Repair Restore Shampoo Reawaken your hair to its glossiest, healthiest prime - Rejuvenating cleanser that repairs protects hair from damage - Combines revolutionary bio-restorative complex with time-honored healing oils and extracts - Reinforces the inner strength of the strand Gold Repair Restore Conditioner Discover the fountain of youth for soft, shiny, ageless hair - Revitalizes and restores hair without weighing it down - Seals in moisture to reverse damage and strengthen - Smoothes each cuticle helps reduce split ends for ultra-soft hair Dry Texturizing Spray For bigger, better, full-on glamorous hair - Builds in incredible volume and texture - Patented polymers absorb oil at the roots, without powdery residue - A brilliant alternative to dry shampoo. Brand Story Oribe, the eponymous line from one of the most influential hairdressers of all time is specifically tailored to meet the hair needs of the truly glamorous. These are the products of the hair obsessed.